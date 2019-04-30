CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSMV) -- Multiple people have been shot at the University of North Carolina's Charlotte campus Tuesday afternoon.
The University's Office of Emergency Management, called Niner Alerts, first said several shots had been reported near the Kennedy building on campus.
NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and http://emergency.uncc.edu
Officials tell local news organization NBC Charlotte that the suspected gunman was in custody. Law enforcement officials say six people were shot. They did not identify the victims or say whether or not there were any other suspects.
Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and two people were treated for life-threatening injuries, and two with non-life-threatening injuries.
As of 5:25 P.M. central, the campus remained in lockdown as Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police forces searched the campus.
WATCH: Live stream of aerials over UNC Charlotte.
The UNCC OEM Niner Alerts noted at 5:45 P.M. that law enforcement is sweeping buildings on campus.
CMPD instructed the families of students to go to a shopping center at 8600 University City Boulevard, where they could reunite with students as they were released by law enforcement.
This is a developing story, stay with News 4 WSMV and NBC News for the latest.
