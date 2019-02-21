NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Neighbors will get the chance to voice their concerns on a former business deemed to be a public nuisance.
The Z-Mart convenience store on Lafayette Street was shut down, along with another nearby business, in July 2018.
Authorities said they received many complains about crime around the businesses, including an excessive number of calls to the locations.
Over a seven-year period, police responded to more than 3,000 calls in the area.
The Davidson County District Attorney's Office is hosting a town hall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Church of Messiah at 88 Lafayette St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.