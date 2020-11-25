Community leaders are saying "something has to change" after 12-year-old Abdiwahab Adan and 14-year-old Donquez Abernathy were shot and killed inside a stolen truck.
It happened on I-24 Tuesday night.
Metro police said two other teenage passengers are recovering from injuries.
Ron Johnson has been working with troubled teens for years and said when he heard the news he was heartbroken.
"It made me feel so many emotions because it took me back to remembering all the young people that I've had to bury," said Johnson.
Johnson said parents need to be dealing with their own mental health issues.
He said they also need to look for warning signs like kids acting out or showing violent tendencies.
"There's a time where you can identify these types of behaviors and, if you intervene, then we may be able to head some of those things off," said Johnson.
Youth violent crime is actually down significantly actually down significantly across Nashville.
The one crime that is up is car thefts.
Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway said those cars are usually unlocked.
They often have the keys and guns inside.
"It just leads to, unfortunately, a lot of times very bad consequences," said Calloway.
It's why she and others are calling on the adults to step up.
"We can't wake up to news that we've lost another child to some senselessness and we have to really dig deep and do better for all of our youth in all of our communities," said Calloway.
CARLEY
I HAVE A FEW STARTLING STATISTICS THAT MAY HELP PUT SOME OF THIS IN PERSPECTIVE
AT LAST CHECK 665 GUNS HAD BEEN STOLEN FROM CARS IN NASHVILLE THIS YEAR
24 GUNS STOLEN FROM CARS...JUST LAST WEEK.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.