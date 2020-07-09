LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - Lawrence County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an prisoner who walked away from a work release on Tuesday.
The sheriff's office said Luke Dowdy stole a car on Tuesday and leaving his work detail in Lawrenceburg. Authorities believe he may be in the Summertown area near the Lawrence/Lewis county line. The vehicle was recovered Wednesday night.
Dowdy was jailed on drug-related charges.
If you have information on Dowdy's whereabouts, contact the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department at 931-762-3626.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.