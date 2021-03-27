MURFREESBORO, TENN. (WSMV) - Crews with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue are heading to a scene where they will be conducting a swift water rescue.
According to a tweet, there is a vehicle stuck in the 1800 block of W. College Street.
HIGH WATER/FLOODED STREETS— MBoroFireRescue (@BoroFireRescue) March 28, 2021
Several streets across the City of Murfreesboro are closed due to high water/flooding. Please avoid the following streets:
E. Overall Creek Rd / New Salem Hwy
Saint Andrews Dr. / Genoa Dr.
S. Molloy Ln / Bridge Ave.
Heritage Park Dr. / Ward Dr. pic.twitter.com/ZNRhmuGPRq
Officials ask that everyone avoids this area.
News4 is working to gather more information now.
