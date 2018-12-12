NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the Cumberland River.
Crews recovered the body near the 900 block of Youngs Lane in north Nashville on Wednesday morning.
Police have not said how they believe the person died. It's not clear if the victim is male or female.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
