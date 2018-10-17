Dewayne Holman is the executive director for the Nashville Prevention Partnership.
He's spent the last year equipping emergency responders with the life-saving opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan. Holman said that's no longer enough.
"We have to get out there and save everybody that we possibly can," said Homan.
According to the TN Department of Health, more than 1,200 Tennesseans overdosed and died last year.
The problem is getting worse.
So Wednesday night the Nashville Prevention Partnership hosted a free, three-minute Narcan certification class at the Hermitage Community Center, teaching and equipping anyone willing to listen.
"This happens at restaurants. We've seen it at stores. It happens to church members," said Holman.
Steven Garrett showed up to the center to play basketball Wednesday night.
He walked away with a Narcan kit, and the knowledge to use it.
"It's so easy. It's just a nasal spray, right? It's no different than my decongestants that I take," said Garrett.
Garrett doesn't suffer from addiction and he doesn't think he knows anyone who does.
"We didn't realize it was such a problem in this area," said Garrett.
But he feels better knowing he can now do something about it.
"Hopefully I don't come across that situation, but if I do I'll have the tools to help save someones life," said Garrett.
The next meeting will be held on October 24th at the Madison Community Center.
Narcan is also available at some pharmacies and ranges in price from $110 to $150.
They are also offering free Hepatitis A vaccines.
