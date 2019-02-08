MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Fire officials say a dryer caused a house fire early Friday morning.
Crews responded just after 8 a.m. to the home in the 1400 block of Belle Oaks Drive.
According to the Murfreesboro Fire Department, the flames sparked in the dryer and traveled up the outside wall. Crews were able to contain the fire before it spread to the attic and other parts of the home.
The residents were able to get outside safely. Officials said they think the residents will be able to eventually return.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, 2,900 home fires are started by clothes dryers every year, causing $35 million in property loss. The most common cause is not cleaning the dryer.
Experts recommend for homeowners to clean lint their filters every time they use the dryer and to have dryer ductwork cleaned annually.
