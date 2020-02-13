NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Mid-State has seen a lot of rainfall this past few days.
According to the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers in Nashville the water levels are above average.
The Army Corp of Engineers are making sure the water is released safely.
“We backed up our releases from J. Percy Priest, Center Hill, and Wolf Creek. We basically increased the amount of water that we’re storing in those projects to allow the water in the river to subside. After those subsidences happen we will increase releases and evacuate some of that storage,” said Chief of Water Management, Anthony Rodino.
The process can take a few days.
“Water levels in Percy Priest have risen to approximately 50 percent full. So that will take a week, week and a half to get some of that water out of the system,” said Rodino.
Rodino said there are still some concerns for some of the rivers.
“We still have some higher conditions in the river systems. People just need to be cautious whenever they’re in the area. The rainfall forecast for the coming days has dried up. We will use this time without the rainfall insight to make a lot of progress and return to more normal operations in a reservoir system.”
