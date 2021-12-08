NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Several Nashville historic buildings received special recognition on Tuesday.
Four building made the list - the 170, 172, 174, and 176 buildings along second avenue made the Nashville Nine historical list.
The Nashville Nine was created in 2009 and lists historic properties that are endangered by demolition, neglect, or at risk of development.
These buildings are nominated by the public, although some consider these buildings a total loss.
There is a meeting happening this morning at Wildhorse Saloon to discuss what the future of 2nd Avenue.
Mayor Cooper will attend the meeting today, just a few weeks before the one-year mark of the downtown bombing.
This meeting gives a chance for the Mayor, the 2nd Avenue Task Force, and community members to talk about what the next steps are to restore the area.
The bomb tore through a lot of these historic buildings and this is just one of meetings we have seen take place over the last year, hopefully discovering what it will take to bring the area back and preserve its history.
