NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police officers are working to find a stolen 2009 silver Lexus with a 4-month-old girl inside.
Officers said via Twitter that they have located the Lexus with the child still inside. She was found unharmed.
Madison Precinct officials said via Twitter the car was taken shortly before 8 p.m. from Easton Apartments located at 714 Due West Ave N.
Authorities said the car was taken when the mother got out to make a food delivery and left the engine running.
BREAKING: Madison Precinct officers are searching for a stolen 2009 silver Lexus sedan with a 4 month old girl inside. The car was taken shortly before 8 p.m. from Easton Apts, 714 Due West Ave N. The mother got out to make a food delivery & left the engine running.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 9, 2022
The car was found not too far from the apartment complex officials reported.
Anyone with information on the car thief is asked to call (615)742-7463.
This is an ongoing investigation, and it will be updated with the latest information as we receive it.
