Police locate stolen car with baby

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Officials say they have located a missing 4-year-old girl that was inside of a vehicle when it was stolen from an apartment complex.

The car was reported stolen shortly before 8 p.m. from Easton Apartments located at 714 Due West Ave N. when the mother got out to make a food delivery and kept the engine running.

Anyone with information on the car thief is asked to call (615)742-7463.

