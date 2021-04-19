NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews from multiple agencies are working to conduct a water rescue in the Cumberland River Monday night.
According to a Nashville Fire spokesperson, Nashville Fire boat 13 and boat 22 have been launched into the water.
The Office of Emergency Management has also been dispatched to the scene.
At this time, there is no details on any person in the water.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information is made available.
