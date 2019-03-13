PORTLAND, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are working to determine what caused a deadly tractor-trailer crash in Robertson County.
According to Smokey Barn News, the crash happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 near Exit 17.
Investigators said the 18-wheeler ran off the road and crashed into the woods around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The driver died at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.
