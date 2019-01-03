Officials with Fort Campbell have confirmed that a female civilian died on the military base a week before Christmas. A soldier is in custody, and may face charges.
Maj. Martin Meiners sent News4 the following statement:
A Fort Campbell Soldier is in custody following the death of an adult civilian female in an incident Dec. 18 on Fort Campbell. The incident is under investigation by U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.
Meiners added that more details will be released once any charges are filed.
The identities of the soldier and the woman have not been released at this time. Meiners provided no information about the nature of the woman's death.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
