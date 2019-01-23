ASHLAND CITY, TN (WSMV) - Officials are continuing to investigate a deadly fire in Cheatham County.
According to the fire department, the structure in the 250 block of Bandy Road was not designed to be lived in.
Firefighters tried to rescue the male victim from the structure, but the fire was too fully involved to do so.
Officials said they believe a heating source caused the fire.
Authorities have not released the name of the victim at this time.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates on this developing story.
