NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Officials investigated after an overturned fishing boat was found at Percy Priest Lake on Thursday morning.
A fisherman reported seeing the boat around 5:45 a.m. at Long Hunter State Park.
Officials with the Office of Emergency Management said too many people were on board the boat, which caused it to roll over. All of the passengers were able to swim to the shore and get a ride home.
The boat owner has been notified and is coming to collect his boat.
