Officials: Increased tests possible reason for more positive cases in Rutherford County

Rutherford County, TN (WSMV) – Health officials in Rutherford County are warning residents to maintain social distancing practices after a jump in COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend.
There was a total of 1,029 positive cases of COVID-19 in Rutherford County. That’s according to numbers released by the Tennessee Department of Health n Monday.
The recent spike is being put into perspective by Dr. Russ Galloway, who serves as an emergency physician with Saint Thomas Rutherford.
“Tennessee, including Rutherford County, has made COVID-19 testing more accessible and free to citizens,” Galloway said in a statement on Tuesday. “With the number of tests increasing, it is inevitable that the number of positives will increase as well.”
Officials at the Rutherford County Emergency Operations Center said they are testing between 200 to 300 people per day.
However, officials at the Rutherford County Emergency Operations Center said
- practice social distancing
- wear face coverings when appropriate
- wash hands frequently for 20 seconds or more
- stay home if sick
Testing is available at Rutherford County Emergency Operations Center from 8a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. People are advised to call ahead at 615-898-7880.
“This has been a truly unique health situation with no playbook or preparedness guide,” said Ketron. “We will continually monitor this situation at all levels, federal, state, and locally to make thoughtful considerations for our community members. Please continue to be patient with us as we navigate these uncertain times together. Maintain your space. Cover your face. Help us remain #RutherfordCountyStrong.”
