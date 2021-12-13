GREENBRIER, TN (WSMV)- Officials have closed off streets around Greenbrier City Hall and they are asking residents to shelter in place after an accidental acid.
The spill occurred behind City Hall Monday and has been contained. However, roads around city hall are closed and they are asking citizens to shelter in place.
Officials expect for cleanup of the spill to take an hour.
