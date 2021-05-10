Wilson County

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A police search for an individual led to a 'Soft Lockdown' at Mt. Juliet Elementary School on Monday morning. 

Officers say they were searching for a man in the area of W Division Street near the County Line just before 9 a.m. Police said the man "could be experiencing a mental health crisis."

According to school officials, no threats were directed at the Mt. Juliet Elementary School. The lockdown reportedly "is strictly as an added precaution."

Police said they were originally focusing its search efforts on Old Lebanon Dirt Road especially near Cobblestone Landing, but the man was also spotted near Chandler Pointe, Normandy Heights, and along Chandler-Radford Road. 

Just before 10:15 a.m., the individual was located by officers. Mt. Juliet PD did not say where exactly they found the man or if he will be facing any charges.

