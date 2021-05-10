MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A police search for an individual led to a 'Soft Lockdown' at Mt. Juliet Elementary School on Monday morning.
Officers say they were searching for a man in the area of W Division Street near the County Line just before 9 a.m. Police said the man "could be experiencing a mental health crisis."
Officers are searching along W Division St near the County Line for person who could be experiencing a mental health crisis. They are described as an adult Hispanic male, wearing a gray shirt and dark blue jeans. https://t.co/JqcqVG0saW— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) May 10, 2021
According to school officials, no threats were directed at the Mt. Juliet Elementary School. The lockdown reportedly "is strictly as an added precaution."
Mt. Juliet Elementary is currently under a “Soft Lockdown” due to this ongoing situation that’s being handled by @MtJulietPolice. No threats have been detected to MJE, this is strictly as an added precaution. https://t.co/pNvshRjWMx— WilsonK12Tn (@WilsonK12Tn) May 10, 2021
Police said they were originally focusing its search efforts on Old Lebanon Dirt Road especially near Cobblestone Landing, but the man was also spotted near Chandler Pointe, Normandy Heights, and along Chandler-Radford Road.
Just before 10:15 a.m., the individual was located by officers. Mt. Juliet PD did not say where exactly they found the man or if he will be facing any charges.
