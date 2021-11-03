NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – While it might be tempting to warm up your car before hitting the road this winter, experts are urging you to think twice about that practice.
Kenneth Thompson says he used to warm up his car before leaving, but now he doesn’t. “The way things are nowadays, it might not be there when you come back,” Thompson said.
State law in Tennessee says drivers should not leave their vehicles running unattended without stopping the engine. Citations and fines for doing this vary by city. Police departments say when temperatures get cooler they sometimes see an increase of stolen vehicles left running unattended. But if you have a garage and think you can leave your car running in there, think again.
"We are on a few of those calls every year. A lot of it is their carbon monoxide alarm is going off and so they’ll call us, and we’ll actually investigate and use our gas monitors and we usually find out they’ve run their cars inside for 5 to 10 mins, 20 mins. Any length of time is really deadly. The dangers of carbon monoxide is serious," Capt. Brent Blamires with the Mt Juliet Fire Department said.
Fire officials say don’t run your car in the garage ever, especially with the garage door closed. Carbon Monoxide deaths are more prevalent during the winter months.
