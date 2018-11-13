MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Officials say a disgruntled employee is to blame for a large oil spill in Murfreesboro on Tuesday morning.
Crews first arrived to Volunteer Oil Services on Cannon Avenue around 2 a.m. after receiving a call about a strange smell coming from Lytle Creek.
According to EMA officials, an estimated 10,000 gallons of oil and an additional 10,000 gallons of an oil and water mix were spilled.
The Volunteer Oil Services employee accused in the incident has been taken into custody and is being charged with vandalism. Additional charges are pending.
"The trailer was full of antifreeze and soapy water mix and that was also another 6,000 to 9,000 gallons that was released," said Tim Hooker with Rutherford County Emergency Management. "It's going to have to be re-mediated, the soil will have to be dug until we get to a clean testing area."
Authorities want everyone to know this is not a hazard to the public. They compared it to spilling over a can of oil in your garage, except this is a much larger amount than that.
