MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Multiple agencies are working to clean up 10,000 gallons of oil and a mixture of antifreeze and soapy water in Murfreesboro.
According to Murfreesboro EMA, a disgruntled employee is responsible for spill, which happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Cannon Avenue.
The employee has reportedly been taken into custody and is being charged with vandalism.
At time time, there is no timetable on when crews will be done cleaning up the spill.
Officials say the public is not at risk at this time.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
