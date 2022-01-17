RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The Tennessee General Assembly could remove a Rutherford County juvenile judge after she was accused of jailing juveniles for misdemeanor charges.
If passed, Senate Joint Resolution 788, which is sponsored by Sen. Heidi Campbell (D-Nashville) and Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville), would authorize the senate and the house speakers to appoint a panel of 10 lawmakers to consider the case of removing Juvenile Court Judge Donna Scott Davenport.
This resolution comes just a month after a federal judge approved a settlement of about $6 million to the families of hundreds of juveniles that were illegally jailed for over a decade.
The cause listed in the ouster resolution says the judge violated state law and her oath of office:
From at least 2008 until 2017, Judge Davenport oversaw an illegal detention policy that was in use in Rutherford County, resulting in the unlawful detention of children, some of whom had not even been alleged to have committed a delinquent or unruly act.
There will be a press conference Monday morning at 11:15 a.m. to discuss this issue.
