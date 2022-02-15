FRANKFORT, KY (WSMV) – Kentucky and Tennessee state officials reported Monday a case of avian influenza had been detected in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Kentucky near the state’s border with Tennessee.

US bird flu case puts chicken, turkey farms on high alert Farms that raise turkeys and chickens for meat and eggs are on high alert and taking steps to increase biosecurity, fearing a repeat of a widespread bird flu outbreak in 2015 that killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion.

Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Kate Flynn said the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza in samples taken from the premises in Fulton County, Kentucky.

Officials said the highly pathogenic avian influenza is deadly for domesticated chickens and turkeys. On Feb. 11th, officials reported a commercial chicken operation in Fulton County alerted the Kentucky Department of Agriculture of an increase in poultry deaths.

“The Kentucky Department of Agriculture is working closely with animal health officials at both the federal and state government to contain these incidents of avian influenza,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “Protecting the health of livestock and poultry in the commonwealth is a top priority of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. We encourage everyone to visit kyagr.com/HPAI for additional information and updates as they come.”

Officials reassured consumers that avian influenza does not present a food safety risk; poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked correctly. There is no risk to the food supply, but birds from the flocks will not enter the food system.

No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

“It’s critical that we work together to prevent the spread of this virus,” Tennessee State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said. “We will begin testing and surveillance of commercial and backyard flocks within the surveillance zone immediately. In Tennessee, poultry owners should report unexpected deaths to the State Vet’s office.”

Click here for more information regarding how Tennessee is responding to Avian Influenza.