LIVINGSTON, TN (WSMV) - Officials in Overton County have declared a state of emergency due to the massive flooding in the area.
At least four to six homes have been evacuated, and there is already flooding on numerous back roads.
The main area of concern right now is Cash Street at the Hwy 111 Bypass.
More flooding is possible as the rain keeps falling across Middle Tennessee.
