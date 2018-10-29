CELINA, TN (WSMV) - Officials have confirmed at least one child and two adults were shot in Clay County on Monday morning.
The shooting happened at a home along Bakerton Road near North Fork Road in Celina, TN.
The Clay County EMA director confirmed the juvenile victim got on the school bus when it arrived to the area between 6 and 7 a.m. When the child got on the bus, the school bus driver rendered first aid.
The child and at least one of the adults have been airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for their injuries.
All Clay County Schools are currently undergoing "soft lockdown" procedures.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
TBI Agents are responding to a reported shooting incident in Clay County.MEDIA: @TBISusanNiland is on the way to the scene from Nashville and will provide an on-scene update later this morning. We'll also follow up with new details, as we can, here. pic.twitter.com/pFqVcRkHbL— TBI (@TBInvestigation) October 29, 2018
