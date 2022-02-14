Officials close Fisk University on Monday 'in light of recent events'

After recommendations from Metro Police, the school administration has closed Fisk University on Monday.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After recommendations from Metro Police, the school administration has closed Fisk University on Monday.

VP of Fisk University Jens Fredericksen said the school received a threat around 9 a.m. Fredericksen said there would be explosives or a bomb. At that time, the university told everyone to "shelter-in-place."

Fredericksen said the "all-clear" was given on campus and police did not find anything credible on campus. 

Fisk University officials said faculty, staff, and students, who are not living on campus, have been urged to leave the Nashville campus "in light of recent events." While residential students have been told to stay "to remain in their residence halls, except for their dining needs."

Fisk University officials said the dining halls would remain open for students and staff.

There will be increased campus security on Monday. Several uniformed officers would be in and around campus residential and dining facilities. Fredericksen said they have beefed up their security in recent weeks because of the bomb threats all over the country.

Last week, bomb threats were called into several historically Black colleges and universities, causing them to go into lockdown. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.