Officials close Fisk University on Monday 'in light of recent events'

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After recommendations from Metro Police, the school administration has closed Fisk University on Monday.

VP of Fisk University Jens Fredericksen said the school received a threat around 9 a.m. Fredericksen said there would be explosives or a bomb. At that time, the university told everyone to "shelter-in-place."

Fredericksen said the "all-clear" was given on campus and police did not find anything credible on campus.

Fisk University officials said faculty, staff, and students, who are not living on campus, have been urged to leave the Nashville campus "in light of recent events." While residential students have been told to stay "to remain in their residence halls, except for their dining needs."

Fisk University officials said the dining halls would remain open for students and staff.

There will be increased campus security on Monday. Several uniformed officers would be in and around campus residential and dining facilities. Fredericksen said they have beefed up their security in recent weeks because of the bomb threats all over the country.

Last week, bomb threats were called into several historically Black colleges and universities, causing them to go into lockdown.