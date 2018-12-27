NASHVILLE (WSMV) - One of the big events leading up to the Music City Bowl in downtown Nashville has been canceled because of inclement weather.
Showers and wind gusts of up to 45 mph are in the forecast for Thursday.
The Battle of the Bands was scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.
The school bands from Auburn and Purdue would have faced off, accompanied by their cheer squads. Rubiks Groove, an 80s and 90s cover band, was scheduled to play a concert afterward.
The VIP/Player Parent Party will go on as planned.
The Music City Bowl kicks off at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Nissan Stadium. Click here for more information about the game.
