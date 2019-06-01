FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Franklin County EMA and Rescue confirms that the body of a 17-year-old boy was pulled from Tim's Ford Lake after a long day of searching for him on Friday.
Officials are asking the public to remember to wear a life jacket while swimming and to keep the family of the teen in your thoughts and prayers.
The identity of the teen and the events that led up to the teen's drowning have not yet been released. News4 has reached out to Franklin County Sheriff's Department for more information.
