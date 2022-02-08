CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department advised community members to avoid an area Tuesday as they attempt to negotiate with a barricaded individual.
CPD said officers created a perimeter around 1204 Gentry Dr. Tuesday after a domestic-related situation escalated. Officials said the problem began around noon early Tuesday.
At 8:11 p.m., officials arrested the barricaded suspect, 50-year-old Jiratt Chandler. Officers said they descaled the situation when they made entry into the residence and placed her under arrest.
Officials had shut down sections of Gentry Dr. and are not allowing traffic down Brigade Dr. to Gentry Dr. or near the residence until the situation is resolved.
Officials said no officers, nor the suspect were injured during this incident, but Chandler has been taken to Tennova Hospital to be checked out before being taken to the Montgomery County Jail.
Officers charged Chandler with Aggravated Domestic Assault and False Imprisonment.
The roadway is now back open and officials are not releasing any more information at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update this story with the latest information as we receive it.
