NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A man was arrested last week after stealing property from Home Depot worth almost $2,000, a court affidavit said.
According to an affidavit obtained by News4, an MNPD officer arrested Michael Davis, 28, after he was caught stealing a large amount of wire from Home Depot and leaving the scene in a car that was reported stolen.
Before the arrest, an officer observed two men walk into Home Depot with an empty shopping cart that headed straight for the bulk wire area in the store. Due to a recent string of wife thefts, the officer observed their actions closely, the affidavit said.
The officer noted that as the two men grabbed the wire, but they did not seem to regard how much the wire cost.
The affidavit said the suspects headed straight for the entrance, avoiding the checkout area. The first man without the cart ran past when the officer approached the suspects. However, the officer stopped the second man (Davis) with the cart.
The officer asked Davis for his receipt, but the affidavit said when Davis did not provide one, he attempted to shove past the officer. The officer placed his hands on the cart in an attempt to stop him. Davis then put his head down and started pushing against the officer’s shoulder, all while trying to reach in his front pants pocket for a can of pepper spray.
According to the affidavit, when the officer saw the can, he stepped back and let Davis go with the wire cart. Davis and the other suspect then entered a car reported as stolen last month.
Authorities later arrested Davis in the stolen car and charged him with Theft of Merchandise. None of the wire was recovered in the stolen car, the affidavit said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.