NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Officers arrested a man who assaulted a Nashville bus station employee Monday, according to an affidavit.
According to an affidavit obtained by News4, officers arrested Anthony Lewis, 18, who assaulted a bus station staff member this past week.
Officers responded to calls from the lobby of the downtown bus station for an assault in progress. When officers arrived, the affidavit said they witnessed Lewis in a physical altercation with a staff member of the bus station.
The affidavit said that Lewis refused to be taken into custody when officers attempted to arrest Lewis by making loud verbal commands. An official said an officer then deployed his taser in an attempt to subdue Lewis.
The bus station employee told officials that he had attempted to ask Lewis to leave earlier that day, but he had returned. When he tried to get Lewis to leave a second time, the affidavit said Lewis began to assault him.
When officers managed to take Lewis into custody, he knocked the officer’s hat off his head and destroyed it in their struggle. Lewis also refused to give any identifying information at the time of the arrest, the affidavit went on to say.
Later, officers discovered two grams of marijuana in Lewis’s pocket. In addition, the affidavit said Lewis showed signs of being under the influence with bloodshot water eyes and aggressive behavior.
Officials charged Lewis with one count of assault.
