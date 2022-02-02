NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police officers arrested a man Tuesday for the Nov. 3 shooting at the Lavo Lounge.
According to the investigation conducted by South Precinct detectives and The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings Unit, detectives arrested Michael Davis Jr., 32, of Whites Creek for the altercation on Nov. 3 during which man was shot multiple times at the Lavo Lounge located on Antioch Pike.
Officials said that the 33-year-old victim reported that he had gotten into a verbal and physical altercation with Davis in the club's restroom that quickly escalated into a brawl with other patrons. Davis eventually exited the club following this altercation.
The victim told authorities that Davis returned, opened the entrance door, and fired multiple shots as he was leaving. Officials said the victim was struck twice, in his right shoulder and lower back, and taken to the emergency room in a personal vehicle.
Detectives said Davis was positively identified as the suspect. TITANS detectives arrested Davis at his apartment Tuesday night.
Officials said they recovered two 9 mm pistols from Davis' apartment; one gun matched the weapon involved in the shooting.
According to authorities, Davis is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.