A crew said they discovered dogs living in squalor among more than 50 dead animals in a house in Columbia. They said the person responsible claimed to be helping rescue organizations.
The Nashville Humane Association is working with the 23 surviving animals who just arrived from Maury County.
"They are neglected," said Nashville Humane executive director Laura Chavarria. "They have highly, highly infected ears to the point we could barely touch them. The majority of them are in foster care to learn how to live in the real world. They haven't had that opportunity yet. It's going to take a long process before they will be adoptable."
"To be honest, it was horrifying," said Jack Cooper of Maury County Animal Services.
Cooper was one of the people to respond to the home on Kelly Farris Road in Columbia. In addition to the 23 animals rescued, Cooper said he found more than 50 dead animals, many of them in cages.
"I have never encountered a case with this number of deceased animals in a single residence," said Cooper.
Cooper said the resident, Carolyn Bauer, said she was working with several rescue organizations and helping to place animals.
"She seemed oblivious to the fact there were dozens of deceased animals in the home," said Cooper.
Bauer has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and surrendered the surviving animals.
News4 briefly spoke to Bauer at her home Friday. She declined to give a comment for this story.
"I also feel bad for the human," said Chavarria. "We not only want to address the animal issue but also the human who had the issue that caused these problems."
"We hope the defendent can get any help she may need personally," said Cooper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.