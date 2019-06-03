Westin Hotel Nashville File Photo

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Firefighters responded to a reported fire call at The Westin hotel downtown early Monday morning, later believed to be a hoax.

An official on scene tells News4 that someone pulled a fire extinguisher that caused the call to go out in the first place.

Additional details about the fire call are limited, but multiple crews were called to the scene to investigate and no fire was ever found.

Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team! He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee and beyond on WSMV.com!

