NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Independence Day is Thursday and we're Working 4 You with everything you need to know for the Fourth, including what offices and services will be closed on that day.
State and local government offices
All state government offices will be closed on July 4. In Nashville, all Metro offices will be closed as well. Federal offices such as the IRS and Social Security Office will also be closed.
Post office and shipping services
The United States Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx will also be closed on Independence Day.
Waste and disposal services
All Metro trash services will be suspended on Independence Day. If your pickup day is Thursday, your trash will be picked up on Saturday, July 6.
Other companies may have modified hours or will be closed on Thursday, contact your waste management company to find out what their hours will be.
Banks and financial institutions
Most banks and credit unions observe federal holidays, therefore your local bank branch will likely be closed on July 4. Online banking and ATMs will still be operational, but services like deposits and withdrawals will be processed after the holiday.
Public transit
WeGo Public Transit will be operating on their Sunday/Holiday schedule on Independence Day.
Court systems
Since court systems are operated under local, state, and federal governments; all courts will be closed on Independence Day.
Grocery and retail stores
Depending on the store, MOST stores like Kroger, Publix, Target, Walgreens, and Walmart will have normal hours on Independence Day. Some other stores may operate on limited hours, however. Check with your favorite store to make sure!
Restaurants and liquor stores
Your favorite chain restaurant will likely still be open and operating on normal hours for July 4. Some restaurants, including local restaurants, may close so make sure to call ahead to make sure.
Liquor stores will all be open for July 4.
Airport
Since BNA is considered an essential service, the airport will remain open and continue having flights for July 4. You may, however, experience higher volume for those planning to get out of town for a long weekend.
National parks
National parks, although run by the government, are open for Independence Day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.