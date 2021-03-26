NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police is asking for the public's help to identify a man who shot a woman four times while inside her car in Nashville on Tuesday night.
Officials say the shooting happened on South 6th Street in the James Cayce Homes around 7:50 p.m.
The suspect was reportedly seen in a white 2-door Honda Civic hatchback with a sunroof that was parked in the 600 block.
Police say when the 31-year-old woman drove up in her vehicle about 20 minutes later, the gunman got out of the car and shot into her car four times. He then fled the scene.
The woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she is reportedly in stable condition.
The motive behind the shooting is under investigation. Officers say the suspect is bald and wore a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.
Anyone who recognizes him from the attached photos or has knowledge of the Honda Civic or driver is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
