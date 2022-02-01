NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The second day of the Travis Reinking trial began Tuesday as the jury was able to hear from the police officers who took Travis Reinking into custody that fateful day.

Reinking is the man who has been accused of opening fire in an Antioch Waffle House, killing four people in 2018.

Unlike the first day of the trial, where officials showed surveillance video from inside the Waffle House, the second day focused more on the police officers who were there when Reinking was taken into custody.

Jury seated in trial of accused Waffle House shooter The trial for the man accused of killing four people and injuring several others at an Antioch Waffle House in 2018 will begin on Monday, court officials said.

After Reinking opened fire in the Waffle House, what followed was a manhunt that lasted 34 hours as police responded to numerous reported sightings of the gunman fleeing from the scene. Police eventually found him behind a tree in the woods in South Nashville.

While he was on the stand, one officer told the jury that he recalled telling Reinking "not to move." He added that Reinking didn't show any behaviors or signs of mental illness when he was apprehended.

Metro Nashville Police officer Kimberly Brown took the stand and told the jury her experience moments after Reinking's arrest. She added that she was one of the first officers to search a backpack the Reinking was found carrying and described what she had found inside.

"There's a bible. There are several water bibles; there is a black pistol holster that looks like a black hawk a bottle of sunscreen. There's a maglight flashlight. Also, that day when I opened it, there were some silver bars in there," Brown told the jury.

According to court documents, Reinking has plead not guilty by reason of insanity to 16 charges, including four counts of homicide. The trial is expected to last about two weeks as several dozen witnesses could be called.