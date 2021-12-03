CROSSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Crossville Police were forced to use a taser on a disorderly high school student who threatened the school’s staff on Thursday.
Officers arrived at Cumberland County High School to discover a large, unruly student who refused to comply with staff and upon seeing the police, stated “it would take all 5[officers] to make an arrest,” according to Crossville Police.
At 6’4” and approximately 240 lbs, it was difficult for the responding officers to restrain the student, the police department said in a statement.
After multiple failed attempts to subdue the juvenile, officers employed “a less-lethal CEW,” known as a taser, to gain control and lower the student to the ground for the arrest, the police said.
The Cumberland County EMS ensured the student was not injured before transport to the Cumberland County Juvenile Detention Office.
Crossville Police continue to investigate the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.