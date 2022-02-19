NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Three men were arrested after shooting at police officers Saturday night.

La Vergne police officials told News4 that police were in pursuit of a vehicle using excessive speed on I-24. Officers were soon told by their supervisor to terminate the pursuit.

Later that evening, officials said one of the same officers came in contact with the driver again, who was still using excessive speed in the La Vergne area.

After following the driver to the Nashville area, officers deployed a spike strip that successfully stopped the driver. Authorities said three male suspects then exited the car and took off on a foot.

Officials told News4 that one of the suspects fired at the La Vergne officer, but did not hit him. Police were able to take all three men into custody.

Charges are currently pending as the investigation continues.

Officials confirmed that no one was injured or hit in this pursuit.