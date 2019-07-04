NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police officer John Anderson was killed in a fiery crash early Thursday morning on the Fourth of July.
Now, his fellow officers are remembering him as someone who loved his job.
Police told News4 Anderson leaves behind an 18-month-old son and photos show just how much Anderson loved and cared for him. Anderson is also a graduate of Western Kentucky University and served in the United States Marine Corps.
Officer Richard Conger graduated from the police academy with Anderson in 2015. Their careers went separate ways, but Conger was able to speak to Anderson's friends throughout the morning.
"I spoke with one of his coworkers today and he told me that he was just talking about how his son was growing up so fast," Officer Conger said. "He enjoyed spending time with him and now of course today his life was tragically taken."
Anderson was a proud member of the department's Drill and Ceremony team. He also had a passion for hockey.
