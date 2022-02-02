NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police officials arrested a man Tuesday after recovering three stolen semi-automatic pistols.
According to police reports, thanks to proactive community policing in the Edgehill community, officers could arrest Cortez Baker, 31, and a 17-year-old male, both charged with theft of a firearm. Officers also recovered three stolen pistols that were taken from the following vehicle break-ins spanning three years:
- On Jan. 15, 2022, the victim parked his Ford F-150 outside a short-term rental on White Avenue. His rear door window was broken out.
- On Nov. 11, 2021, the victim’s car was broken into at a Hayes Street parking garage. The suspect gained entry by breaking out a window.
- In Nov. 2019, the victim had taken his SUV to be serviced and believed that it may have been stolen while in the shop.
Authorities said Midtown Hills Precinct officers were conducting an event when they heard shots fired in the 1000 block of 11th Avenue South. Additional officers responded, and detectives stopped Baker. The teen was also taken into custody at a nearby apartment where the stolen guns were recovered.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.