SPRINGFIELD, TN (WSMV) - Springfield Police officers are giving up shaving for the whole month of November for a good cause.
The "relaxed grooming standard" in the department permits 25 officers to grow facial hair to raise money for families in need.
Officers paid $50 to participate which raised over $1,300.
“I thought it would be a good way to help families in need during the holidays,” said Corporal Luis Castillo, who presented the idea. Corporal Castillo worked with Sergeant Stephen Wassman and Police Chief Jason Head to coordinate the fundraiser.
The money will be used to buy turkeys from Kroger and work with the United Way of Robertson County to deliver them to families in the community as part of United Way's Give Thanks Day of Action.
In the end, the officers could even win an award for the best beard! Police officials will let the City of Springfield decide the winner on their Facebook page at the end of the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.