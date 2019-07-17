NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police and community members came together on Wednesday morning to help build a stronger bond over coffee.
Officers and community members chatted over coffee at the Mapco in the 800 block of Jefferson Street to help bridge a gap.
It’s something Metro Police Sgt. Gary Smith said is important, especially since the loss of officer John Anderson, who was killed in a crash on July 4.
“I lost my father in the line of duty, Lt. John Smith,” said Sgt. Smith, the community engagement officer for the North Precinct. “It’s hard. It’s hard. Officer Anderson served this community great, tremendously. We lost a great officer.”
All eight Metro Police precincts will host its own event on National Coffee with a Cop Day in October.
