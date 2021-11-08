MONTEAGLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officers are looking into the circumstances of the death of a woman during an encounter with an officer from Monteagle Police.
According to a statement from police, Monteagle officers received a report that a woman was carrying a weapon near a market on Highway 41 in Monteagle.
Police state the woman, who has been identified as Angie McFarland, was approached by a Monteagle officer at the scene.
During the altercation, police state that McFarland pointed a gun the officer. In retaliation, the officer fired at McFarland.
Police state that she was pronounced dead at the scene.
TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting. Investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.