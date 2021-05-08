NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Officers are working to locate a vehicle involved in a fatal hit and run incident Friday night.
According to police, a 72-year-old man was in a wheelchair on Westchester Drive at Devonshire Drive around 5:15 p.m.
According to police, the man was heading southwest on Westchester Drive in his wheelchair on the right side of the roadway with no sidewalks present when he was struck from behind by the vehicle.
The vehicle left a piece of white material behind after driving away and is expected to have significant frontend damage.
The victim died shortly after arriving to a local hospital. Efforts to contact the next of kin are still in process.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
