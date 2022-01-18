NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Officers have located the two remaining escapees Tuesday in Pleasant View in Cheatham County.

Bruce Johnson Jr. and Bryan Reid face serious charges in Pleasant View for their alleged involvement in at least one carjacking.

Officials said Reid and Johnson rammed a Pleasant View police vehicle in an attempt to evade arrest.

According to police, 16-year-old Ervyon Moore was located and taken into custody early Tuesday at a relative's home in North Georgia near the Tennessee border.

Moore, Bruce Johnson Jr., 15, and Bryan Reid, 17, escaped from the facility Saturday at 11:30 p.m. The Youth Opportunity juvenile detention facility is located at 279 Stewart’s Ferry Pike.

According to police, three teens overpowered a guard and escaped on foot. All three are wearing blue sweatpants and gray t-shirts provided by the facility.