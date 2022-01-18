escaped juveniles
Bryon Reid, 17; Bruce Johnson, 15; Ervyon Moore, 16

NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Officers have located one of the escapees from the Youth Opportunity juvenile detention facility located on 279 Stewart’s Ferry Pike Tuesday. 

According to police, 16-year-old Ervyon Moore was located and taken into custody Tuesday at a relative's home in North Georgia near the Tennessee border.

Police are still pursuing leads on the other two escapees.

Moore, Bruce Johnson Jr., 15, and Bryan Reid, 17, escaped from the facility Saturday at 11:30 p.m.

According to police, three teens overpowered a guard and escaped on foot. All three are wearing blue sweatpants and gray t-shirts provided by the facility.

Anyone who has any information on their whereabouts should contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.