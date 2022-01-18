NASHVILLE (WSMV) – Officers have located one of the escapees from the Youth Opportunity juvenile detention facility located on 279 Stewart’s Ferry Pike Tuesday.

According to police, 16-year-old Ervyon Moore was located and taken into custody Tuesday at a relative's home in North Georgia near the Tennessee border.

Police are still pursuing leads on the other two escapees.

Moore, Bruce Johnson Jr., 15, and Bryan Reid, 17, escaped from the facility Saturday at 11:30 p.m.

Anyone who has any information on their whereabouts should contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.