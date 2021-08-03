CHARLOTTE, Tn. (WSMV) - It was a powerful day of testimony Tuesday as the murder trial of Steven Wiggins, accused in the slaying of Dickson County police officer Daniel Baker, continued through its second day.
The morning opened with two officers, who found Sgt. Baker's body on May 30, 2018, fighting back tears as they recounted their grim discovery in the rear seats of Baker's patrol vehicle.
"As a father I thought about his little girl," Nathaniel Proctor, of the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force said.
The court then heard compelling testimony from Darrin Adams, of the same drug task force. He wore the boots into court that he had on the day of Baker's death, turning directly to look at Wiggins as he said:
"They have sat [at home] for three years. I haven't cleaned them, and I said I wouldn't wear them until today. And I'm wearing them today with the same blood, sweat, tears, and mud."
Throughout the day, the prosecution called on more than a dozen witnesses, including TBI agents who took the jury methodically through dozens of crime scene photos and pieces of evidence. The state contends the evidence shown in court will link Wiggins to what prosecutors say was premediated murder. If convicted, Wiggins could face the death penalty.
Wiggins' defense said Monday there's no denying Wiggins killed Baker, instead asking the jury to consider whether it was premeditated.
The prosecution is expected to show a key piece of evidence Wednesday - Baker's body camera footage which shows his las moments during the traffic stop with Steven Wiggins.
Wiggins is accused of shooting and killing Sgt. Baker during a traffic stop in 2018, before loading Baker's body into a patrol vehicle, driving it to a remote field, and lighting the patrol vehicle on fire.
Wiggins was captured after a 48-hour manhunt.
